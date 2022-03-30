Plateau PC Users Group will meet Tuesday, April 12, at Christ Lutheran Church at Snead and Lakeview drives in Fairfield Glade.
The meeting will start at 3 p.m., with the question-and-answer session following at 4.
Computers and other personal electronic devices are particularly vulnerable to hackers. Viruses and malware can infect computers and steal personal information.
One of the club’s directors, Bob Willis, will teach about the various types of viruses and malware and how to protect electronic devices.
Passwords and keeping computers and their programs current is the first line of defense, but more can be done.
Away from home, free Wi-Fi may be more costly than one would think. Willis will also discuss how to minimize those risks.
Plateau PC Users Group is dedicated to helping its members and the community better enjoy the use of personal computers.
Visitors are welcome to attend meetings the second Tuesday of each month. A $3 guest fee will be collected from all who are not club members.
The club’s fiscal year is July 1-June 30. Dues of $24 for individuals and $30 for couples are prorated quarterly.
Visit www.ppcuginc.com to read the latest version of the Gazette newsletter. Information is also available at the website, or call Charlie Merrick, new club president, at 931-210-8013 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Masks are not required to date, but the situation changes rapidly, so have one handy just in case.
