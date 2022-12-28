Some revisions are being proposed to the Fairfield Glade Community Club’s Document Access Procedures.
These revisions are available for review on the Club’s website. Members are encouraged to provide any comments by Jan. 20.
The revisions are in No. 9 of the policy, referring to Charges and Fees. They include:
• Except as noted in this section below, all requests for duplication of Club Records that involve more than two pages [proposed change from five pages]or more than fifteen (15) minutes of research time by Club staff, are subject to a reasonable charge (covering the costs of labor, materials and any expected out of pocket expense) for providing copies of the POA Records requested by a property owner
• Labor rates shall be charged after fifteen (15) minutes spent on the request at the rate of $20 per hour [proposed change from $18] for administrative staff and $40 per hour [proposed change from $30] for management staff.
• Therefore, after the first fifteen (15) minutes of the scheduled inspection period (no charge) at which a POA staff member is present, payment of the labor rates of $20 per hour [proposed change from $18] for administrative staff and/or $40 per hour [proposed change from $30] for management staff is expected at the conclusion of the property owner’s review of the Records (cash or check). Failure to pay the determined fee will result in denial of all future Document Requests from said property owner.
According to FGCC, the fees related to this policy have not been changed in over 11 years.
Given pay increases for administrative and management staff during that period of time, an increase is needed to help cover the cost of any time needed in excess of 15 minutes.
The proposed policy change is available on the Club’s website under Admin/Board of Directors/Policies & Plans Under Review.
