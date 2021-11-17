One of the Fairfield Glade Community Club’s core values is, “Maintain Community standards to preserve property values.”
Over the past several years, the Property Standards Committee has developed many educational articles regarding how to maintain property values and has developed the Quick Reference Guide.
The Community Club has seen a steady decrease of violations over the past year, which has been driven by the educational articles and the Quick Reference Guide.
Over the past several months, the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors has reviewed the Architectural Control Committee and the Property Standards Committee, regarding how each committee functions and for synergies between the two committees.
After a thorough review of both committees, the Community Club board of directors is recommending the merger of the Property Standards Committee into the Architectural Control Committee, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Property Standards responsibilities will be fulfilled by two subcommittees of the Architectural Control Committee:
1. Education Subcommittee — Responsible for a yearly calendar of educational articles and the Quick Reference Guide
2. Policy Review, Data and Research Subcommittee — Responsible for quarterly review of all Architectural Control and Property Standards policies; analyze data from Property Standards violation reports; submit suggestions for educational articles to the Education Subcommittee; and research any request from the ACC
The subcommittees under the Architectural Control Committee — the Education Subcommittee and the Policy Review, Data, and Research Subcommittee — will not be responsible for written violations.
The Property Standards inspector will continue to be a staff member of the Architectural Control Office responsible for investigation and enforcement of policies related to property standards within the community.
The Community Club board of directors concludes that this reorganization will enhance our core value, “Maintain community standards to preserve property values.”
The reorganization of the Architectural Control Committee and the Property Standards Committee will be on the Dec. 16 board of directors meeting agenda.
Members who would like to make comments or have questions are encouraged to send messages to board@fairfieldglade.cc or John Wedgworth at wedgworthfgbod@gmail.com.
