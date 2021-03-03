The Fairfield Glade Community Club is seeking comments on a proposal to govern how it treats delinquent tax properties owned by the Cumberland County government.
“Our position on this agreement is not intended to force the county to deliver an increased level of services to the Fairfield Glade community,” the board said in a statement released with the agreement. “Rather, it is intended as a token of good faith and an effort to improve our relationship.”
The county owns about 1,000 parcels of property, transferred to the county because the owners did not pay their property taxes. They don’t pay membership assessments on these lots, though there are court precedents that would allow Fairfield Glade to collect those fees.
Under the proposal, the county would transfer ownership of selected delinquent tax lots the Community Club, forgiving the back taxes owed, and the Community Club would not charge assessments on the county lots.
The two groups have been working on an agreement since 2019. At that time, several residents expressed interest in charging the county member assessments for the lots. These amounts vary depending on the location and services available to the property, but range from $546 to $840 a year for lots without a residence.
A 2012 ruling by the Tennessee Court of Appeals found government entities could be charged property assessment in a case from Coffee County, TN.
A bill is pending in the Tennessee General Assembly that specifically mentions Coffee County being liable for payment of fees and assessment if the county makes “actual use” of the delinquent tax property. Otherwise, homeowners associations and other contracted non-governmental entities could only enforce their contractual rights by placing a lien against the property. The legislation would only apply to Coffee County.
The board’s statement says attempts to collect fees and assessments would likely result in legal action.
“Legal action against the county would naturally generate feelings of ill will and drive a wedge between the county and the Community Club,” the statement says.
And, because Fairfield Glade property owners are also county taxpayers, the statement says they would likely see an increase in county property taxes to cover the county’s legal expenses and the membership assessments.
That could also allow the county access to club amenities and voting rights. A 2006 lawsuit resulted in the developer, Wyndham, taking ownership of approximately 1,600 lots — and having a vote for each in Community Club elections. And the county’s share of votes would increase with the number of lots moving through the delinquent tax process.
“While we can not predict how individual groups of voters will vote in the future, we believe that the future of Fairfield Glade is best left in the hands of those who live here,” the statement continues.
Each year, the county bills property owners for their annual taxes, with the taxes paying for county schools, law enforcement, solid waste and other county services. However, the county does not collect all taxes owed each year. The Cumberland County Commission budgets for about 5% of property taxes to go unpaid.
Once taxes have not been paid for two years, the bill is turned over to the Clerk and Master. Periodically, these properties are offered for sale at public auction. When properties don’t sell at the auction, they are turned over to the county, with a list available from the Cumberland County mayor’s office.
The delinquent tax committee has sold several properties from this list in recent months. Sometimes, the bid covers the amount owed in delinquent taxes. Many times, the bids are a fraction of what is owed. The county commission must approve sales when the bid is below the amount owed.
The property owner has one year to settle the taxes owed and regain ownership of the property. After that time, the new owner can apply for a deed of ownership.
Cumberland County Allen Foster said, “I have been working in partnership with the Fairfield Glade board for quite some time to come up with an agreement that is good for both parties. The agreement keeps delinquent tax lots moving into the county’s possession so that they can be sold. When that happens, the county can collect property taxes and Fairfield Glade can then collect assessments. It’s a win/win situation.”
Under the agreement, the community club would have 90 days to notify the county which lots it wants, and 60 additional days to complete the property transfer. Costs would include attorney’s fees, deed preparation and recording fees.
When the county gains new delinquent tax properties, the Community Club would have 90 days to notify the county the lots it wants to acquire.
Any taxes owed the county would be considered fully paid upon the transfer of ownership. The Community Club would be responsible for future property tax payments.
The Community Club agrees not to assess fees on any lots on the county’s delinquent tax property inventory, and that assessments would not be due or payable even if the county sells the lots to a third party.
The Community Club would also allow individuals purchasing these lots to use club amenities as if they were owners, requiring a receipt of sale. This is a change from requiring a deed, which buyers cannot get for at least one year after their purchase. Buyers would be required to pay current year assessments.
The agreement would continue until Dec. 31, 2030, unless the state enacts legislation regarding non-governmental entities’ contractual property rights. The agreement would automatically renew for 10 years unless either party notifies the other party within 6-12 months of the expiration date.
The Community Club is accepting comments from the membership on the proposal through March 23, 2021, to pdavis@fairfieldglade.cc.
The agreement requires approval by both the Community Club and the Cumberland County Commission.
The board also released proposals for policy changes for appeals and variances of property standards and the procedure for merging lots.
“The primary piece of that is we will be having the property standards committee hear any appeals associated with property standards violations or if there is a request for a variance,” Flierl said.
Current rules also call for the Architectural Control Committee to hear requests for lot mergers. However, the practice for several years has been for those decisions to be made by the Lot Merger committee, a subcommittee of the board of directors.
“That committee has been approving all of the lot mergers associated with the private sanitary systems. They have been doing that for a while. This change to the policy purely acknowledges that that change has been made,” Flierl said.
Comments must be received by March 23. Email pdavis@fairfieldglade.cc.
