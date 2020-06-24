John Anderson will offer Drawing for Beginners, a three-session class, on July 7, 9-10 in the Art Guild of Fairfield Glade’s Plateau Creative Arts Center.
The class will be from 1-4 p.m. each day.
This class is designed for students who want to learn the principles of drawing. No experience is required.
Anderson’s teachings will focus on the natural way of drawing, drawing tools, construction of objects, light source, shading, composition, measuring and proportions, negative space, and perspective.
Students will participate in drawing demonstrations and be taught the skills needed to complete a drawing of their choice of subject matter.
Anderson received his bachelor’s degree in art education from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in painting from Wayne State University. He taught art in a variety of media for 33 years in Warren, MI. His students ranged from sixth-graders through adults.
No supplies are required. Class fee is $90 for Art Guild members and $105 for non-members, with an additional $5 materials fee payable to the instructor on the first day of class. Class minimum is four students; maximum is six students.
Call the Arts Center at 931-707-7249 or go to its host desk at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, anytime between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
