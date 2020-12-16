The People’s Choice Award Winners from the Fall Art Show received recognition during the Art Guild’s Fun Friday Reception Dec. 4 at the Plateau Creative Arts Center.
The public and Art Guild members voted for their favorite works of art displayed in the gallery throughout November.
Awarded cash prizes and handmade ribbons created by Art Guild members are winners:
First place — Rhonda Priebe’s oil and acrylic painting, “Spring”
Second place — Vera Bogle’s photograph on metal, “Colorful Shadows”
Third place — Twyla Marti’s mixed media artwork, “Urban Nest”
Fourth place (tie) — Jerry Knight’s acrylic painting, “Don’t Look Down;” and Manuel Marti’s stained glass artwork, “Jester.”
Tracey Barnes and Sally Nash from Atlas Real Estate provided awards for the People’s Choice Fall Art Show winners.
Stonehaus Winery donated wine for the reception, and a talented community member, Nancy provided holiday music on the piano throughout the evening.
All awarded entries will be on display through December.
The featured fiber arts exhibit and monthly Art Guild members’ gallery artwork exhibit will be on display through January.
The Art Guild’s new retail venue, Endless Possibilities fine arts and craft shop, is also open during regular hours. It features a wide variety of unique arts and crafts made exclusively by our members.
The changing monthly displays at Plateau Creative Arts Center include a wide variety of art mediums: painting, drawings, photography, ceramics, wood creations, glass mosaics, jewelry, fabric creations, card art and so much more!
Plateau Creative Arts Center is at 451 Lakeview Dr. Regular hours of operation are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Dec. 23.
Winter hours Dec. 24-Feb. 28 are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The Center will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and is handicapped accessible.
Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net to view the classes and workshops offered to both Art Guild members and the public.
Stop by Plateau Creative Arts Center to browse through eye-catching displays of paintings (watercolor, oil, pastels, colored pencil, acrylic, mixed media), pottery, jewelry, woodwork, and more.
