PCA is continuing to conduct the research scheduled for the first quarter of 2023 for the plan’s development, which consists of looking at external factors, particularly economic considerations to include the effects of changing economic conditions on Fairfield Glade visits, new home sales, existing home sales and amenity revenues.
Members of the strategic planning committee are compiling data they are collecting toward an analysis of Fairfield Glade’s strengths and weaknesses.
PCA partners are engaged with individual committee members and facilitate full committee Zoom call meetings.
As we anticipated due to many factors including an appreciable number of members being away from Fairfield Glade until April or May, the pre-strategic plan survey discussion group meetings have been moved to late May.
You most likely will not receive your survey until June.
Also, other community visits have been moved back as we would like to have the internal factors data prior to engaging in that task.
We are learning as we get further into the data collection and analysis the value of taking the required time to be able to provide you with the best possible understanding of Fairfield Glade Community Club’s current situation.
Please communicate any questions or concerns about the plan development through the strategic planning email address, strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc and review other related documents on the Fairfield Glade website www.fairfieldglade.cc in the member section: 2022-2023 Private Club Associates Strategic Planning Documents.
• • •
Private Club Associates is a club and golf management and consulting firm employed by Fairfield Glade Community Club to assist in the development of the FGCC 2023 strategic plan. Ted Robinson provides updates on a continual basis.
