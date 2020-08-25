Area churches will gather Aug. 29 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Amp to pray and give praise.
Pastor Roland Smith, of Central Baptist Church, shared on the upcoming event, “I am absolutely convinced that our country is in peril. Never in my lifetime have I seen us so divided. While some things may be a smokescreen, the real issue underneath is light versus darkness, good versus evil. That’s why Bibles, as well as our flags, are being burned. And since the problem is a spiritual problem, the spiritual answer is prayer. I am hopeful that this current time of crisis will cause all of us who have chosen to follow the Lord Jesus Christ to join together in prayer in unleashing the power of Heaven to heal our land.”
Sam Tollett, pastor at Cumberland Fellowship Church, added, “At a time where uncertainty and isolation are messages we hear over and over, we cannot afford for our message of hope and unity in Jesus Christ to be silent. The one thing we can be certain about is that Jesus Christ is King, He is still on the throne, and He holds all things together. This is such an important time to join as one body of Christ and to join our churches and our hearts around the power of prayer.”
The community is encouraged to attend this event and join in the time of prayer.
Social distancing is encouraged and masks may be used as desired. Bring a chair or blanket for the grass area or come early and sit in your car around the perimeter of the amphitheater.
The Amp is on Division St. between the Art Circle Public Library and Cumberland County Courthouse.
Organizers stress the event is not political or social agenda driven, and attendees are asked to respect the purpose of the day.
