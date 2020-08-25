The Plateau PC Users Group (PPCUG) is back with “in-person” meetings. Face coverings and social distancing will be mandatory and enforced.
The group will meet Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church, corner of Snead and Lake View in Fairfield Glade. The meeting will start at 6 p.m., summer start time. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. and the Q&A session with our experts will follow the presentation. Please note the summer start time of 6 p.m.
In these days of having to stay close to home and not have large gatherings, you can become lonely and feel “out of touch.” Fortunately, there are ways to share time with your friends and maybe even meet new ones while staying at home. PPCUG President Steve Rosenstein will present the September program about how to use online communities (social networking) to stay in touch. While e-mail, Facebook and Twitter may be well known to most, there are many other ways to communicate. Steve will tell the group how the most popular and lesser-known websites work.
PPCUG is dedicated to helping its members and the community better enjoy the use of personal computers. Visitors are always welcome at the meetings, which are held on the second Tuesday of the month. Please note that a $3 guest fee will be collected from all non-PPCUG members. PPCUG club dues are the same as always: $24 single, $30 family, per year, payable July 1. Renewal memberships will be prorated for 2020 missed meetings. For more information and to read the latest version of their newsletter, the Gazette, visit their website at www.ppcuginc.com or call Steve Rosenstein, president, at 931-742-0151 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m. only please). Remember, meeting begins at 6 p.m., per the summer schedule. Face coverings required.
