Plateau Personal Computer Users Group is back with in-person meetings! Face coverings and social distancing will be mandatory and enforced.
PPCUG will meet Tuesday, Oct 13, at Christ Lutheran Church, on the corner of Snead and Lakeview in Fairfield Glade. The meeting will start at 3 p.m., on their winter start time. The presentation will begin at 3 p.m. and a Q & A session with our experts will follow the presentation.
Please note the winter start time of 3 p.m.
Keeping your computer clean both physically and electronically is essential to minimize problems during use. Physical cleaning is ensuring that your computer is free of “dust bunnies” and that all components are properly seated. Electronic cleaning is removing “junk files” so the computer will work as fast as possible. Carl Nordeen will show us how to do both.
PPCUG is dedicated to helping its members and the community better enjoy the use of personal computers. Visitors are always welcome at our meetings, which are held on the second Tuesday of the month. Please note that a $3 guest fee will be collected from all non-PPCUG members. The PPCUG fiscal year is July 1 to June 30. Since meetings have been missed due to Covid-19, the board has decided that dues for the remainder of this fiscal year will be $15 for individuals and $20 for couples. For more information and to read the latest version of our newsletter, the Gazette, visit our web site at www.ppcuginc.com or call Steve Rosenstein, president, at 931-742-0151.(9 AM-9 PM, only please). Remember: Meeting starts at 3 p.m., per the winter schedule and face coverings are required.
