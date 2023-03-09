Private Club Associates’ strategic planning process is currently in the research and issue identification stages.
Part of this phase is understanding external factors, such as economic considerations, competition, buyer and supplier dynamics and technology trends.
In parallel with understanding the economic factors that might affect Fairfield Glade Community Club, also included in the 2023 first-quarter work is identifying internal strengths and internal weaknesses of FGCC.
During February, PCA initiated a schedule of working and follow-up meetings with the FGCC strategic planning committee.
PCA and the committee are coming together with information sharing and internal lines of communication.
In concert with the committee, PCA has identified specific areas to evaluate for potential strengths and/or weaknesses.
Those areas include location, competitive position, reputation, management, leadership, relationship with stakeholders, governance, organizational structure, financial position, government regulations and legislation, products and services, technology and social fabric/ culture/sense of community.
Committee members are teaming up with PCA partners to address these areas.
PCA and the committee members are compiling a roster of additional stakeholders they will interview at the appropriate time.
A significant step in the research process is a membership survey, keeping with PCA’s commitment to include you and your concerns and suggestions in developing the strategic plan.
Toward that end, PCA will be conducting a series of pre-survey discussion groups at the end of March.
Participants will be selected randomly, and if you receive an invitation, they hope you will accept.
Finally, in April and May, they will visit the two communities — Tellico Village, TN; and Club Wyndham Resort at Fairfield Mountains, Lake Lure, NC — identified earlier.
Once they have made their visits, a decision will be made about visiting a third community.
PCA feels that once they have visited the first two, they will have a better idea about what they might want to learn from a third community.
Again, PCA would like to thank you, the board of directors, the senior management team and the strategic planning committee for all the assistance they have received.
Communicate any questions or concerns about the plan development through the strategic planning email address at strategicplanning@fairfieldglade.cc, and review other related documents on the Fairfield Glade website, www.fairfieldglade.cc, in the member section: 2022-2023 Private Club Associates Strategic Planning Documents.
