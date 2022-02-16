Much has been said at two town hall meetings on what should be done with the 50-year-old Druid Hills clubhouse complex by residents who believe that Fairfield Glade Community Club needs more than one restaurant to properly serve its community.
Few in a resort/retirement community would object to having another restaurant choice. Whether it is practical is a question the board of directors will need to answer as it works on a new food and beverage strategy.
Some residents have expressed a desire for a return to the days when they could dine at the now-closed Legends banquet room/Fireside Lounge at Druid Hills in addition to Stonehenge Grille.
They miss the special buffet meals and live music with dancing that Legends offered. Some say those events gave a sense of “community” to the Glade, and they want that feeling back.
(Some of those events are now being held at The Center through catering. The Center does not have a full-service kitchen.)
Board of directors member Greg Jones, who heads the Advance Planning Team for the Druid Hills project, said there will be no Legends/Fireside Lounge there. The committee has recommended only that there be a restaurant to cater “at a minimum” to golfers.
But Jones held out hope for those who want a second full-service restaurant when he said the board also will devise an overall F&B strategy that will go beyond the Druid Hills project.
The board will have much to consider about a second full-service restaurant. We know some of it: the difficulty in hiring and retaining staff, rising food costs because of inflation, competition.
But there’s another matter that should be part of the discussion: the need to prevent a fretful history from repeating.
Just a few years ago the Community Club came to grips with the fact that it couldn’t run both Stonehenge Grille and Legends/Fireside efficiently and effectively.
Complaints about food quality and service were common, especially at Fireside. F&B losses rose alarmingly well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars – $657,000 in 2018 alone – drawing more complaints.
Although the board has long held that restaurants are amenities to be subsidized, the problems became too much to bear. At the urging of a group of residents, the board in 2018 formed a special committee to determine why F&B was having so much trouble.
In 2019, the committee of residents recommended that Legends/Fireside be closed so that managers could focus on running one restaurant well while also reducing subsidies. Legends/Fireside closed in 2020, and Stonehenge Grille became the community club’s only restaurant.
Some good news was that in 2021, Stonehenge Grille, in its first year of operating solo, didn’t need to be subsidized to the extent as planned.
It was budgeted to be subsidized at $390,700. In the end, it was subsidized at $351,800, about $39,000 less than expected.
Even better news, those operating losses were covered completely by the revenue pool of all amenities combined — overwhelming from the golf courses, which made enough profit from users to cover Stonehenge Grille’s losses three times over. (Golf, indeed, is king.)
As a result, the restaurant’s operating budget didn’t need subsidies from property owners association dues. F&B did need POA help in 2018 and 2019, largely because of Legends/Fireside losses.
The board is expecting continued improvement this year. The restaurant is budgeted to be subsidized at $262,800, which FGCC Board Treasurer Bruce Cox noted is a 25% “improvement goal” over last year’s actual subsidy.
If projections hold true, he said there again will be enough revenue from other amenities to cover those losses.
Cox said such results support the board’s “pay for play philosophy” — those who use the amenities pay the costs of running them.
Here is a key fact: the improving fortune of the amenities’ operating finances is partly because of the closing of Legends/Fireside Lounge. The numbers verify that.
The board has said it would have to see F&B improvements before deciding whether to open a second restaurant again.
The jury might still be out on that because Stonehenge Grille, after all, did lose nearly $352,000 last year. That’s more than half of the $657,000 F&B lost in 2018 when Legends/Fireside also operated.
The board also said a second restaurant would have to be deemed “appropriate and manageable.”
If another restaurant is added, it makes sense it would happen when the board is confident that both restaurants could operate without being an undue financial burden and a constant managerial headache.
If it should be decided that a second full-service restaurant isn’t in the cards at this time, at least history won’t have the chance to repeat itself.
• • •
Keith Robinson is a Fairfield Glade resident and freelance writer for the Glade Sun.
