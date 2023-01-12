Two possible locations for a compost area Fairfield Glade Community Club property have been identified.
A compost area would only be able to accept leaves and grass clippings, so no sticks, branches or logs.
Applications for construction permits have been submitted to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, one of which has been approved.
Also, an individual who owns property very close to Fairfield Glade has expressed an interest in creating a landfill where residents could dispose of all their yard waste for a fee.
He’s applied for a landfill permit with TDEC and told FGCC officials he will present a proposal in January.
It’s hoped a recommendation can be made at the January board of directors meeting.
As a reminder, each residence may set out one bag of yard waste (leaves and/or grass clippings with a 40-pound weight limit) along with their weekly household trash for pick up on your regular trash day.
Excess yard waste over the weekly one-bag limit — such as sticks, brush and any other debris — may be taken to Cumberland Waste Disposal at 81 Stevens St. (931-456-2434) or Selk Sanitation at 544 East Lane (931-267-0544), both in Crossville.
There will be a fee to take them to either of these places.
