Positively Glade will be sponsoring an informative meeting with TennGreen —Tennessee’s oldest accredited, statewide land conservancy — at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Community and Conference Center.
TennGreen representatives will review their initiatives to assist in the purchase of 6,650 acres of land known as “Lone Star” for a significant addition to the Cumberland Trail. This is the same land that was once slated for a wind turbine industrial site atop ridges that are clearly visible from many venues within Fairfield Glade.
Lone Star has been impacted by many years of large-scale timber harvesting and mineral extraction, making this acquisition vital to secure stream quality, restore habitat and protect its natural landscapes for present and future generation to enjoy.
Come hear about this important conservation initiative, get questions answered by TennGreen representatives and learn how to get involved.
Founded in 1998, TennGreen is on a mission is to conserve land where people and nature can thrive. Through collaboration with members, private land owners, local municipalities and state and federal agencies, the organization works to create parks, establish wildlife corridors, expand existing protected public lands, and enhance public recreation opportunities. Find out more at tenngreen.org.
