On Thursday, Oct. 10, Positively Glade will sponsor a presentation at 3 p.m. at the Glade Library Room A/B in which Fairfield Glade Director of Golf Jeff Houston will present a comprehensive review of the remaining 2019 and upcoming 2020 plans for golf operations. Houston’s presentation will address many topics, including: Heatherhurst Short Game Project and Bunker Project; Dorchester Golf Club clubhouse, photos and course upgrades; Stonehenge Golf Club Turf Care Project; TrackMan Simulator; statistics and upcoming events and a Golf Division overview.
Houston graduated from University of Tennessee in 1987 with a Bachelor’s degree in finance. He has been a Professional Golfer Association member since 1993. Houston joined Fairfield Glade at Heatherhurst Golf Course in 1991. He moved to The Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain State Park in 1998 as Head Golf Professional. Houston then returned to Fairfield Glade as the Head Golf Professional at Heatherhurst Golf Club in 1999. He became the Stonehenge Head Professional in 2014, and the Director of Golf Fairfield Glade in 2015. In 2012, Houston won the Merchandiser of Year Award from the Knoxville Chapter Tennessee PGA, and was the recipient of the 2018 Bill Strausbaugh Award for the PGA’s Tennessee Section. Established in 1979, the Bill Strausbaugh Award is presented to PGA Professionals who by their day-to-day efforts have distinguished themselves by mentoring their fellow PGA Professionals, as well as improving their employment situations and through service to the community.
