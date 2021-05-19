The Fairfield Glade Rotary Club will host its Wine on the Plateau fundraiser 2-4 p.m. May 22.
The event will be held outdoors at The Square at Fairfield Glade, 105 Stonehenge Dr., at the northwest corner of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
Wine vendors will include Chestnut Hill Winery, Good Times and Stonehenge Grille.
The restaurants providing food samples include Christy’s Pub Grub, Community Table, Crossville Kroger and Stonehenge Grille.
Tickets are $20 each and are available at Chestnut Hill Winery, Good Times Wine Spirits and Brew, Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center, First National Bank on Peavine Rd., or any Fairfield Glade Rotary Club member.
Wine On the Plateau is hosted by Champagne sponsor Dave Kirk Automotive and merlot sponsors Cumberland Eye Care and Zurich Homes.
Contact Bob Weber at bweber@fairfieldglade.cc or 931-707-2123 for more information about this event and sponsorship opportunities.
