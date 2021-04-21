Keith Pontius was recognized at the March Fairfield Glade Lions Club meeting for having been a Lions Club member for 65 years.
In those 65 years, he has been a Lions Club member in three states, and has been a very active chairman or officer in each club.
In those clubs in all those years, Pontius has epitomized Lionism.
He joined the North Manchester, IN Lions Club in 1956. His business career took him from Indiana to Ohio, back to Indiana, and finally semi-retirement in Tennessee in 1995.
After every move, one of his first tasks each time was to find a Lions Club where he could continue his activities and live up to the Lions’ motto, “We serve.”
From 1957-67, he served as club secretary for the Caledonia, OH Lions Club. He also served twice as zone chairman, club president and was winning editor of the district bulletin contest.
From 1966-’67, he served as junior district governor in Ohio, a senior deputy governor in 1967-’68, and he became district governor from 1968-’69. While district governor, he served as chairman of the Ohio Council of Governors.
The year 1969 was a turning point in the life of the Pontius family. Keith, his wife Joan, and three of their children, Laurie, Brenda and Jeff, traveled to Japan for the first International Lions Club Convention held outside the U.S.
Following the convention, exploration was made by the Ohio members to set up a student exchange program with Japan to promote better relations following the war. As a result of this work, over 30 Japanese students arrived in Port Columbus, Ohio airport in July 1972. Their host families greeted them for a six-week visit. Initially, the Pontius family hosted two students. As a result of the Lions Club exchange student program, the Pontius family hosted a total of 10 students and all four of their own children have gone to Japan.
“My life as a Lion has been very rewarding,” Pontius said in a 2009 interview with fellow Lion Ken Steadman. “I have met a lot of outstanding people… and have continued friendships with many from each state where I have lived. One of my most memorable experiences is the Exchange Student Program that was set up with Japan. Joan and I got to watch these young people from another country grow and prosper and become lifetime family friends. In the meantime, my own children and now my granddaughter have benefited from this wonderful experience.”
Keith has also carried the title Tennessee District 12-0 Governor.
Keith Pontius has received many Lions Club awards: Master Key and Advancement Key memberships in 1979; Melvin Jones Fellowship in 1999; Lion of the Decade in 2004, and Fifty Years Perfect Attendance in 2006, to name just a few. He will become the King Lion of the Fairfield Glade Tennessee Lions Club in July for the 2009-2010 year.
“All of this took place because I was a Lion member of the finest service club in the world and got involved the programs they had to offer,” Pontius said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.