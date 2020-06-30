Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has launched a new statewide campaign to recruit poll officials for the Aug. 6 state and federal primary and county general elections.
Tennesseans can apply now to join the campaign, Be a Patriot. Become a Poll Official.
“Poll officials are the backbone of successful elections across Tennessee,” Hargett said. “By raising your hand to become a poll official, you will have a front-row seat to democracy during early voting and on Election Day.”
Poll officials perform various tasks to help polling sites run smoothly, including greeting voters, answering questions, processing voters, explaining how to cast a ballot and counting votes. Any voter is eligible to apply, regardless of political affiliation.
Poll officials must be a registered voter if 18 or older, but those as young as 16 can work at the polls. They must be able to read and write in the English language.
Candidates or close relatives of a candidate are prohibited from serving as poll officials.
City, county, metro and state employees, unless working directly under the supervision of an elected official on the ballot, are eligible to be poll workers. Federal employees should consult their Human Resources department to ensure eligibility.
Poll officials are compensated for working during early voting and on Election Day, as well as for attending required training sessions.
Visit GoVoteTN.com for more information and to sign up to become a poll official.
