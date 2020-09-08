Keeping the peace is one of the reasons for many rules in a property owners’ association, and as we have heard many times, to keep the peace it is best to avoid discussions involving religion and politics. With the presidential election fast approaching, we have had some inquiries about political signs on properties in Fairfield Glade. In particular, we have been asked if the Tennessee act which took effect July 1, 2017, overrides our sign policy which prohibits political signs on Fairfield Glade properties.
We have asked our attorney to review the law in conjunction with our policy and he has concluded the law does not override our current sign policy since our sign policy was in place prior to July 1, 2017. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y5uu8c5m to see our sign policy.
Section 2 of the Tennessee act states, “This act applies to any clause, covenant, condition, restriction, or rule contained in any agreement or contract between a homeowners’ association and property owner or between a lessor and lessee executed or modified after the effective date of this act.” Section 3 of the act states “This act shall take effect on July 1, 2017, the public welfare requiring it.”
Therefore, political signs are prohibited even during the 60 days in advance of the general election and will be considered a violation of our sign policy. This violation carries with it a fine of $50 per event (every 48 hours the sign is in place). Given this email clarifying the Tennessee act vs. our sign policy, fines will be assessed immediately upon evidence of a sign on a property in Fairfield Glade governed by our sign policy; commercial properties, including churches, don’t fall under our rules.
Even though signs are not acceptable, we encourage everyone to get out and vote in the upcoming election.
