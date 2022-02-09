The New Year will hopefully bring new things.
The last few years have really been tough on most of us, and I really don’t know anyone that this pandemic has not affected.
However, those of us who serve our community here in Fairfield Glade understand that we must carry on and focus on our mission.
Starting this year, you will see at the end of each month our crime statistics for the previous month, along with some helpful hints concerning safety.
I personally write each article and before the pandemic, we used to do them weekly as well as list events that occurred the prior week.
This became very time-consuming, and not all events that occurred could be reported for investigative purposes due to the format of the report.
We do fall under the Tennessee Open Records Act like all police departments across the state of Tennessee, and we must abide by court rulings on the release of information while certain incidents remain under investigation.
As you can see this could get pretty muddy and time-consuming at times while attempting to comply with all the different rules
of events that occur each week.
This is why it was decided to come out with a new format to keep our residents informed.
We strive to maintain transparency in all aspects, and this is why the press has access to the same information as our residents.
Anyone who wishes to receive information on specific incidents may contact the police department and that information will be released upon meeting all the state of Tennessee Open Records Act criteria.
This ensures government accountability and transparency by providing Tennessee citizens access to public records.
However, most things you may wonder about are not that complicated. If there has been an incident in your neighborhood with police activity and you want to know more information, a simple email to me will more than likely answer your questions — and I do not mind that at all.
The winter weather will probably be around for a few more days but like most everyone, I think I have enjoyed this season all I want to.
This is why being prepared for travel on these extremely cold nights and days is very important.
I was amazed at the stories that came out of the Interstate 95 closure that stranded thousands earlier this year.
Those who were prepared fared much better than those who were not. It only takes a few minutes to prepare yourself for an emergency.
I suggest packing a bag with matches, food products, water, blankets, extra medication, and so on.
Keep it in your trunk, and change it out each season. It will give you an excuse in the spring to eat that candy bar your doctor may not allow you to have regularly.
I suggest a mix of high carbs and shelf-stable foods. Make sure you have some extra cash on hand.
One item most don’t think about is making sure your cellphone is charged and you have an extra car charger.
While the chances of this happening in Fairfield Glade are slim, I-40 is only a few miles from here — and that increases all of our chances of something like that happening.
We have a lot of homes here in our community with a lot of good people moving in, and a lot of good people moving out of their homes for various reasons.
Some of the greatest people I know are my neighbors. They take care of things when I am out of town, and some of them even feed me from time to time, which I find to be a great benefit as well.
I think some of our lowest crime neighborhoods are because neighbors are great neighbors. They watch out and take care of each other, and I have always been amazed by this aspect of our community.
However, sometimes things happen and strangers find their way into our neighborhoods. Things like a new construction project or lawn maintenance or even estate sales.
This can be very aggravating and is usually short-lived but, nonetheless, it can be a hassle. And it doesn’t have to be.
If you are having a project done, please be clear with your contractor to not block driveways or park on others’ property.
If someone is having an estate or yard sale, please speak with the seller and ensure they are clear that you don’t want your neighbors impacted by these events.
Most importantly, if you see someone blocking a driveway or roadway and emergency crews can’t pass or other traffic can’t pass, please be sure to call and let us know. We will immediately correct this problem.
Remember, we offer a house watch program here. You may stop by the office on Peavine Rd. and fill out a form 24 hours a day or you may now do it online at www.fgpolice.org under the forms tab.
Filling the form out online came as a suggestion from several residents. I am happy to say that we tested it and it works well.
We hope that everyone stays healthy and safe. Remember, if you see something, say something. You are our greatest asset in keeping everyone safe.
Remember: enhance your safety by joining your
local Neighborhood Watch Group!
