The Fairfield Glade Garden Club will be selling beautiful poinsettias again this year.
Forty-six students in Cumberland County High School’s two greenhouse maintenance classes planted and cared for 1,600 poinsettias for this holiday season.
Colors this year will be red, marble, jingle bell, white and winter rose. They’ll sell for $7 each.
The sale will be held at the CCHS greenhouse from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 28-29; and at Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 2.
Shoppers are advised to arrive early for best selection and bring their own container for transporting the plants home.
Proceeds from this sale will benefit both the CCHS greenhouse maintenance and the Garden Club’s Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to high school seniors.
There will also be a Holiday Bake Sale, with delicious treats wrapped for gift giving.
All proceeds from the Bake Sale will benefit the Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund.
Visit fggardenclub.com or email fggardenclub@gmail.com for more information.
