On Friday, April 21, the Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will travel about 60 miles to hike a 4-mile moderate hike along Pogue Creek Canyon, one of Pickett State Park’s newest trails.
The first mile will be to the Pogue Creek Overlook for a breathtaking view.
The trail then descends below the Plateau escarpment into the canyon for an additional 3 miles.
Along the way will be towering sandstone bluffs, arches and a beach.
The trail is steep and rocky in places with several ladders and bridges as well as stream crossings.
Hikers will do a 2-mile car shuttle due to limited parking at the end of the hike, but this does not add a significant amount of time.
This trail is not dog friendly. Hiking boots are necessary, and a hiking stick would be helpful, especially for the stream crossings.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m. Departure to the trailhead will be 8.
Bring plenty of water, snacks and lunch for the trail. Those who choose to ride with someone will be asked to pay a $7 reimbursement fee to drivers for the 120-mile round trip. Expected time of return is 3 pm.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a high priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps.
Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition.
Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes and natural impediments.
Participants are asked to assess their individual level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so they can keep up with the group.
Call hike leader Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339 for more information.
If interested in a hike within Fairfield Glade, a group meets and departs at 9 a.m. from The Square at Fairfield Glade, Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr., every Tuesday. The group returns before lunch.
