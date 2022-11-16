On Friday, Nov. 18, the Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will hike a 4.5-mile moderate hike to Pogue Creek Canyon.
The first mile will be to the Pogue Creek Overlook for a breathtaking view.
The trail then descends below the plateau escarpment into the canyon for an additional 3 miles.
Along the way will be towering sandstone bluffs, arches and a beach.
The trail is steep and rocky in places with several ladders and bridges as well as stream crossings. At the end of the hike will be a 2-mile car shuttle back to the parking lot.
Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the traffic light at the intersection of Peavine Road and Stonehenge Drive between 7:30-7:45 a.m.
Car pools will be formed and departure to the trailhead will be at 8.
Reimbursement for drivers for the 120-mile round trip is $6. Expected time of return is 3 p.m.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition.
Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes and natural obstructions.
Those wishing to participate are asked to assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike to be able to keep up with the group.
Hiking boots and poles are recommended. Pack water, snacks and a lunch to eat along the trail.
Call hike coordinator Bob Obohoski at 931-456-4282 or go to gladetrails.com/hiking and scroll to “Friday Hikes.”
This is the last fall hike for this group. Spring hiking will begin in March 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.