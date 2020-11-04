The Sewer Department continues to operate normally. We started the year with $2.2 million of cash and ended September with $2.8 million of cash.
The results for the first nine months are better than expected, and we do not foresee any issues going forward.
The POA operations area continues to improve with each passing month. September results were good with consistent rounds of golf and diners at Stonehenge Grille reflecting continued use of our facilities by our residents and visitors.
September Amenity Fee Revenues were favorable $66,000 out of a budget of $1 million, bringing our year to date amenity revenue totals to $1.9 million unfavorable.
We began the year with $1.9 million in POA operating cash, which excludes capital which is accounted for separately per the covenants and restrictions. At the end of September, we had $3.3 million of operating cash, an increase of $400,000 from August.
Focus continues on cost reductions and savings in operations while providing quality services to our members and guests.
As outlined previously, major cost reductions included canceling the $165,000 desilting project and the $650,000 for road paving this year.
We continue to monitor labor costs since it is one of our major expenses. Currently, we have 143 full-time employees, 84 part-time employees and 165 seasonal employees for a total of 392 active employees, down six employees from the previous month.
Our labor costs in September were $23,000 favorable to budget bringing our labor costs through September to $667,000 positive compared to budget.
The senior managers continue to focus on cost reductions in operations while providing quality services to our members and guests.
The major savings to date are: G&A expense, $410,000 favorable; marketing events, $129,000 favorable; and community maintenance, $987,000 favorable.
In summary, we are in a positive cash position, and we will continue to monitor our income and expenses on a regular basis
We look forward to the remainder of the year revenue results being closer to budget which will help combat the loss of revenue we experienced earlier this year.
