The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for the period: Oct. 13-19, 2019.
10/15 Huntington Drive
Theft. A resident reported missing money and a credit card from their wallet with the suspect identified as an employee.
10/18 St. George Drive
Vandalism. A resident reported their neighbors mailbox was damaged by a vehicle.
10/18 Grouse Terrace
Arrest. A subject was arrested for violation of an order of protection.
10/18 Forest Hill Drive
Theft. A resident reported a FedEx package that showed delivered to their residence was not delivered or stolen.
10/18 Rolling Green Drive
Theft. A resident reported missing jewelry from their home. FGPD Investigators have recovered these items and arrested a suspect.
Security Tip of the Week
As a reminder, please do not let strangers into your home.
One of the incidents listed in this report is the result of the kindness our community shows to everyone, but how not everyone has good intentions.
If someone you do not know or someone who does handy work for you or has done work for you or your neighbors in the past, knocks on your door and asks to come inside, just say, “No.” They usually have an excuse to use the bathroom or the phone or any other excuse. Not everyone has a criminal intent, but this is a very common practice among thieves. They get you to trust them and then before you know it, they have taken something you might not notice missing for days or weeks. They are that good! No one wants to seem unfriendly, but it is better to be safe than sorry.
If someone needs to use the restroom or use the phone, they can always come to the Police Department and we will be more than glad to allow them to do both.
Remember to check out those you are thinking about hiring who will be in your home on a regular basis, such as: housekeepers, individuals who may do home repair or those who may assist you in daily living activities.
You can always call the Cumberland County Clerk and see what public records are on file for them or you can do a criminal history background for less than $30. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND, and they will tell you what you will need and how to order a Tennessee Criminal Background Check on anyone.
You may also go to https://www.tn.gov/correction/redirect-agency-services/foil.html and do some research yourself to see if that person is a felony offender in Tennessee.
A little bit of time and research in the beginning could save you a lot of financial loss and aggravation in the future. Remember, this area is a prime target for thieves and scammers due to our population matrix. It’s not only happening here, but all retirement and resort communities across the nation have experienced similar issues. Be diligent and trust your gut!
