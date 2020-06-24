As Cumberland County Playhouse prepares to open for “Playhouse in the Wildwoods” next month, theater officials advise patrons that all seating for theatrical productions and concerts will become general admission.
This change has been made to safely reopen the Playhouse to the public and to honor the guidelines laid out by Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge.
Though all seats are general admission, reservations are still required.
There will be no reserved seating until further notice.
At each performance, once the house opens, Playhouse staff will guide patrons to the rows and seats that are open for seating.
Theater officials said they thank the public for understanding as they work to ensure the safety of both patrons and staff.
Playhouse in the Wildwoods opens July 10 with Smoke on the Mountain (). The production, synonymous with the Playhouse, will continue through Aug. 29. The Playhouse has presented more performances of Smoke( — and its Christmas sequel A Sanders Family Christmas — than any other theater in the world. It was last staged at the Crossville theater in 2018.
It holds the world record for longest continuous runs of both, 25 years for Smoke and 20 years for Sanders.
The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Jr., part of the Playhouse’s new Theater for Young Audiences initiative, will run July 15-Aug. 8.
Both shows are rated G and will take place at the Playhouse’s Outdoor Theater.
Parties will be seated 6 feet apart, with all areas sanitized before arrival. The Playhouse asks patrons to print their tickets beforehand or have them on their phones. Tickets or printouts will be scanned when patrons arrive. Playhouse staff will not handle physical tickets.
For patrons unable to print tickets at home, staff will print tickets at the Box Office window.
Lobby restrooms will be available; staff will control the line to ensure safety.
The Playhouse requests that patrons do not come to the performance if they are ill or running a fever. The theater will exchange those tickets for another performance.
A complete list of policies and guidelines is available at www.ccplayhouse.com.
Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 931-484-5000.
