The Cumberland County Playhouse will reopen Oct. 18 following a brief closure earlier this month.
Public performances were cancelled beginning Oct. 4 due to illness and “out of an abundance of caution.” The building was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
The closure changed some of the show dates for new and running performances.
Elvis Has Left the Building has now been extended through Oct. 31.
Alabama Story, set to open Oct. 9, will now open Oct. 24 and continue through Nov. 14.
A Sanders Family Christmas has a new opening date, Nov. 13, while Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) will open Nov. 20.
Alabama Story is a moving and timely new Southern play.
“It’s a real joy to sink your teeth into such a thoughtfully well-crafted new play,” said Producing Director Bryce McDonald, who directs the production. “And watching the show come to life in the hands of this talented cast is hugely rewarding.”
Like the classic To Kill A Mockingbird, this thought-provoking drama is spiked with humor, heartbreak and hope — and it has been hailed as one of the best new Southern plays in 10 or 20 years! Alabama Story runs through November 12, is rated PG, and is co-sponsored by Stan and Barbara Huff and ProMortgage.
Sanders Family Christmas will kick of the Playhouse’s holiday season. The show takes place on Christmas Eve, 1941 as the Sanders Family gathers once again at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church for one last holiday sing before son Dennis ships out for boot camp. The cast of this year’s Smoke on the Mountain will reprise their roles in that show’s delightful holiday sequel: Paul Gary as pastor Mervin Oglethorpe and Jensen Crain-Foster as June Sanders, along with Daniel Black as Burl Sanders, music director Lauren Marshall as Vera Sanders, DeAnna Etchison as Denise Sanders, Cory Clark as Dennis Sanders, and Grayson Yockey as Uncle Stanley. Sanders Family Christmas runs through December 19, is rated G, and is sponsored by Tim and Pat Nickell.
Then, on November 20, CCP will open the zany comedy Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!). A group of actors is onstage in front of an audience, about to perform their umpteenth production of A Christmas Carol. But one of the actors suddenly announces that he just can’t bear to do another Christmas Carol. A second actor immediately concurs. But the show has started, the audience isn’t going anywhere for the next hour and a half, so what does this hapless quartet decide to do? Why, perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung, of course! Featured in the cast of this madcap romp through the holiday season are Britt Hancock, Hannah Hays, Jason Ross, and Weslie Webster. Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) runs through December 20, is rated G, and is sponsored by Philip and Jane Burnett.
Other productions scheduled include a Playhouse benefit concert with Patty Payne and a host of Playhouse favorites, set Dec. 13 at 2:30 p.m. Mandy Barnett will celebrate the holiday season with Winter Wonderland on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. She will lend her mesmerizing voice to classic ballads and spirited standards, sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
Tickets are limited for shows, so reserve your seat early. You can order by calling the box office at 931-484-5000 or online at ccplayhouse.com.
