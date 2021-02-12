Cumberland County Playhouse Producing Director Bryce McDonald will speak to Fairfield Glade Rotary Club Feb 16.
McDonald, who has served as the Playhouse’s producing director since 2016, will update the group about the 2021 season.
The Cumberland County Playhouse is an award-winning professional theater that has delighted audiences since 1965.
It is the only major nonprofit professional performing arts resource in rural Tennessee and one of the 10 largest professional theaters in rural America.
It provides arts opportunities to a vast region under-served by other arts resources, including rural East and Middle Tennessee, North Georgia, Southern Kentucky, and Northern Alabama and metropolitan Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
It stays true to its roots by regularly producing new works based upon Tennessee and Southeastern history and culture.
Rotary encourages guests to join them on Zoom. Call Fairfield Glade Rotary Club President Colleen Mall at 931-484 4948 for the virtual link.
Visit ffgrotary.org for more information.
