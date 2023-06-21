The Fairfield Glade Dog Park’s second annual fundraiser golf scramble will be Aug. 20 at Heatherhurst Brae golf course in Fairfield Glade.
The Fairfield Glade Dog Park is a 501(c)(3) organization operated entirely by volunteers and funded by donations and fundraisers.
All proceeds from the golf scramble will be used to fund the maintenance of the dog park.
The event will begin with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Entry fee of $75 per person or $300 per team of four includes green fees, cart and prizes. Lunch and soft drinks are included and will be provided before play.
Teams may be all men, all women or mixed. No handicaps are required.
There will be two flights (based on 18 teams or more) with a first-place prize of $300 per team and a second-place prize of $200 per team and closest to the pin prizes on four par 3s.
Entry forms are available at the Heatherhurst golf shop or at fairfieldgladeresort.com/golf/.
