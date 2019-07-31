In a celebration of patriotism, the Plateau Chapter 1015 Vietnam Veterans of America Color Guard conducted a flag-folding ceremony for residents of Good Samaritan Society-Fairfield Glade on July 24.
Residents of Good Samaritan Society heard the music of the Plateau Brass Quintet coming from the south entrance and filed into the rows of seats awaiting them. After selections such as “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” and “God Bless America,” the Plateau Chapter 1015 Vietnam Veterans of American Color Guard presented the flag-folding ceremony as Plateau Chapter VVA member Russ Surbrook described the symbolism of each of the 12 folds.
When the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost, reminding us of our national motto, "In God we trust."
The Plateau Brass Quintet then performed “The Star Spangled Banner” for which the attending residents stood, covering their hearts with their hands. The quintet followed with the “Armed Forces March” recognizing each military branch. Residents stood or raised their hands when their march was played.
Pastor Lanita Monroe gave the benediction, blessing the nation and her beloved heroes.
