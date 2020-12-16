Due to these uncertain times for gatherings, be sure to check the Art Guild website, artguildfairfieldglade.net, or Facebook for the most current information.
In the Art Studio, class size and/or open studio gathering size is limited. All people inside Plateau Creative Arts Center should wear face masks and practice social distancing.
To register for a class, visit Plateau Creative Arts Center or call 931-707-7249. Payment must be received at the time of registration.
Effective Dec. 24, Plateau Creative Arts Center will operate on its winter hours, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The Center is closed each Sunday, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Easter and Thanksgiving.
Tuesday, Jan. 5 — Smorgasbord Class: Oil and Acrylic Painting with Debbie Toney, 10 a.m.-noon, $20 for both members and guests. Limited to 4-8 students.
Thursday, Jan. 7 — Valentine Cards (two classes) with Louise Goodman, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., $30 for members or $35 for guests — $60 for members and $70 for guests for both classes, $5 materials fee per class. Limited to 3-8 students.
Friday, Jan. 8 — No regular Fun and Wine Friday gathering.
• Special art exhibit opening reception, 5-8 p.m. EST at the Knoxville Emporium. The Arts & Culture Alliance’s Members Exhibit is the largest annual exhibition of local artists in the Greater Knoxville area. The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a continuing member organization of the Alliance, and a featured group exhibit of the Alliance Members Exhibit includes more than 50 selected artworks from 29 Art Guild members. The Alliance Members Exhibit will be on display throughout the Emporium Center, 100 S. Gay St., Knoxville, Jan. 8-29. All visitors are asked to wear a mask and maintain physical-distancing guidelines. Regular Emporium gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. EST weekdays. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Jan. 14 — Home School Children’s Art Class with Rosemary Wawro, 12:30-2 p.m. Subject is “Pegasus of Ancient Greece” watercolor.
Tuesday, Jan. 19 — Monthly membership meeting at Plateau Creative Arts Center and on Zoom (in-person attendance limited due to social distancing). Speaker presentation, 9:30 a.m.; brief business meeting, 10. Guests are welcome.
Wednesday, Jan. 20 — Project Discussion, a bimonthly artwork review session to assess artwork of participants and/or selected artwork in the gallery with facilitator John Anderson, noon-2 p.m. Free and open to the public; bring artwork or just observe the session.
Thursday, Jan. 21 — Chain Maille Jewelry, “The Captured Heart Bracelet” with George Gallant, 1-4 p.m., $30 for members or $35 for guests, plus a $30 materials fee payable to the instructor. Maximum limit of six students.
Wednesday, Jan. 27 — Life Drawing with Dena Whitener, noon-2 p.m. A live model will be available for artists to sketch. Bring a sketch pad, media of choice, and camera to capture the pose. Cost is $5 model fee.
Through Feb. 4 — The Special Fiber Art Exhibit and December members gallery exhibit on display.
* * *
The public is welcome to use Plateau Creative Arts Center’s studio during operating hours when no other class or event is scheduled. Members and guests may bring any project on which they are currently working. No individual is available on site to help; those using the studio are encouraged to bring friends for assistance. Studio use is free to members of the Art Guild and $5 for non-members. All can enjoy working on art projects at their own convenience. (The studio will be closed Jan. 4.)
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.