Plateau Corvette Club members made their year-end donations to four different charities for 2022.
In honor of the group’s Charter Club Governor Jack Carkner, the Club made a donation to the Cookeville-Putnam County Animal Shelter.
Another donation went to the Cumberland Good Samaritans. Cumberland Good Samaritans is a nonprofit organization that operates to address the unmet needs of people in crisis in Cumberland County.
Bread of Life Rescue Mission also received a donation. The Mission’s purpose is glorifying God through the salvation of souls and rehabilitation of individuals by providing temporary shelter and food for the homeless.
The fourth went to Volunteer Energy Cooperative. Project Deserve allows them to help the elderly, handicapped and low income families with their electric bills in emergency situations.
Plateau Corvette Club is an organization of individuals who gather to promote the Corvette hobby and provide the catalyst for members to meet, associate, form new and continuing friendships, and have fun.
Visit www.plateaucorvetteclub.com, find them on Facebook or email plateaucorvette@gmail.com for more information.
