Keith Robinson
While Fairfield Glade is well known among golfers as a vacation destination and among retirees looking to live their later years of leisure on the Cumberland Plateau, its dot on the map has a new distinction, that as the place where an extraordinary legal dispute over food safety law is playing out.
The core issue is whether Plate & Bowl serves the public in a manner requiring a state operating permit or is a private entity not subject to government regulations.
Vincent and Bethany Luchetta and the Tennessee Department of Health have been at odds over the permit matter since before they opened Plate & Bowl in mid-April.
They also are defying a Davidson County judge’s order for them to comply with food safety law.
Adding to the controversy is that the Luchettas have not allowed food safety inspections, riling some in the community who do not patronize Plate & Bowl for that reason. Others are undeterred by that and have no problem eating there.
Neither the Health Department nor the state attorney general’s office, which is representing the department, would comment on the ongoing case.
But Chancellor Anne C. Martin of Chancery Court in Nashville noted its significance in her June 21 order granting the department a temporary injunction that requires the Luchettas to stop operating Plate & Bowl contrary to state law.
Martin wrote that if their “illegal food service establishment” were allowed to continue, not only would the Health Department “be unable to ensure the safety of the public, but the integrity of the Food Safety Act itself will be compromised, setting a dangerous precedent for others to follow in direct violation of the laws of Tennessee.”
The dispute dates to March 23 when Health Department staff notified the Luchettas during a site visit before Plate & Bowl opened that they needed a state permit, according to the judge’s findings of facts.
During a second visit on April 5, Vincent Luchetta told the staff he would not apply for one.
Four days after the Luchettas opened Plate & Bowl on April 13, the department gave them a “closure letter” directing them to cease operations until they obtained a permit.
They refused.
Restaurant or ‘club’?
What makes Plate & Bowl especially noteworthy is the very nature of the operation and the principles upon which it was created.
Although it looks like a restaurant — diners order food, sit at tables and pay for their meals — to the Luchettas, Plate & Bowl is a private “eatery” and “social club” where “members” not only dine but play games and read books made available there. The Luchettas in July also offered a class on painting for children and adults.
The Luchettas run their establishment based on structures of private membership associations that maintain they have constitutional protections to assemble and operate privately without government oversight.
Those private membership associations take the position that obtaining a license serves as a “contract” that binds them to government control and its “overreach,” such as the limitations imposed on restaurants to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
The Luchettas contend that because they have no state permit, or “contract” with the Health Department, the state cannot enforce its regulations on them.
They shun any reference to Plate & Bowl as a business and to themselves as the owners; they call themselves the “founders” and “trustees” of their “club.”
They do not have a business license in Cumberland County.
On the other side of the dispute is the Health Department, which considers Plate & Bowl a “food service establishment” subject to state food safety regulations.
The classification includes many types of operations such as restaurants, food trucks and school cafeterias that prepare and serve food.
Chancellor Martin wrote that the classification “implicitly includes most private membership organizations.”
Exempt from that classification are religious institutions and fraternal, veterans and civic groups, but only under certain conditions.
To be exempt they cannot, for example, prepare and serve food on consecutive days. Plate & Bowl is open Wednesday through Saturday each week.
While the Luchettas are adamant in their belief that Plate & Bowl can operate out of the public domain, Martin wrote that the Luchettas offer “prepared food to the public.”
The Luchettas contend they do not serve the public. Those wanting to eat at Plate & Bowl must first become a member – membership is free – with the stipulation that while they are there they agree to change their status from a “public person” to that of a “private member.”
Privacy, privacy
The Luchettas have emphasized privacy in nearly every way almost from the start.
It became necessary, according to Bethany, after she and her husband were “lied about and bullied” by some in the community “for opening an eatery with a structure unknown to this area.”
They have limited their postings about their operation on Plate & Bowl’s Facebook site, which includes a private page for members with the message for them that “What’s shared in the group should stay in the group.”
A sign on a chalkboard outside Plate & Bowl at Village Green Mall notifies passersby that it is a “private members club” and is “closed to the public.”
A clause in Plate & Bowl’s membership agreement requires members to affirm they do not represent any organization or government agency that enforces regulations in instances where no one has been “harmed.”
A breach of that disclosure would be considered a “trespass,” according to the membership document, and offenders would be liable to pay an unspecified “remedy compensation,” a euphemism for a fine.
‘Just Americans’
Some in the community suspect that the Luchettas consider themselves “sovereign citizens” – that is, living as though they are not subject to the laws of governments.
Vincent, asked by the Glade Sun to respond to those who make that assertion, replied: “No, that is incorrect.”
Said Bethany: “We’re apolitical. We’re just Americans who are trying to keep our constitutional rights.”
She points out that she is a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonpolitical women’s service organization that promotes patriotism as part of its mission. To qualify for membership, women must prove they are directly descended from someone who was involved in the country’s fight for independence.
Controversy continues
Despite the court order requiring the Luchettas to stop operating Plate & Bowl without a permit, it remains open, serving breakfasts and lunches.
It also provides to-go orders on Mondays when there are performances at The Grove music venue just a few steps from Village Green Mall.
The Luchettas claimed that Plate & Bowl had 627 members in June, their latest public disclosure of its membership, and was growing.
They declined to provide an updated number of members when contacted by the Glade Sun on July 24.
While it might be a stretch to conclude that the community as a whole is divided over Plate & Bowl, its operation has supporters and detractors.
Some say they like the food and enjoy the friendly environment their hosts provide; others deride the owners as law violators and say they would never sign an agreement just to eat a sandwich.
One Plate & Bowl supporter posted on the social media site Nextdoor a picture of a breakfast of ham, eggs and pancakes he had there – a month after the judge’s order requiring the Luchettas to stop operating without a permit.
“Had another great breakfast at Plate & Bowl yesterday,” he wrote.
That led to a flurry of nearly 300 back-and-forth comments both for and against Plate & Bowl, which has dominated discussion on Nextdoor ever since it opened.
“I know not all of us agree,” the original poster wrote, “but maybe we can all get together rather than hashing it out on ND. I know the perfect place!”
Commented
