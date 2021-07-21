The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is seeking vendors for its 14th annual Mistletoe Marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 13.
This popular holiday-themed craft and vendor show will be held simultaneously at two locations in Fairfield Glade — the Plateau Creative Arts Center and the Village Green Mall.
The event also includes a huge bake sale with baked goods provided by club members.
For vendor information and application, please email ffgmistletoe@yahoo.com or visit the website www.ffgladiesclub.org and click on the Events section.
While visiting the website, read about the philanthropic endeavors of Fairfield Glade Ladies Club including the scholarship program.
The club’s fundraising events including Mistletoe Marketplace help to fund its charitable giving to the community.
