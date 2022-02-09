The Advance Planning Team for Fairfield Glade Community Club recommends against the club renovating the 50-year-old and out-of-compliance Druid Hills clubhouse complex.
Instead, the team revealed during a Jan. 31 town hall meeting that it recommends building an entirely new clubhouse complex.
Prospects for a full-service restaurant to replace the closed Legends banquet room and adjoining Fireside Lounge there remain uncertain, residents learned at the town hall in The Center at Fairfield Glade.
The committee’s proposal for the food and beverage element says only that it should cater “at a minimum” to golfers.
The project’s Advance Planning Team made its recommendation following a professional assessment that included costs for renovating the complex compared with rebuilding.
FGCC Board of Directors and Advance Planning Team member Greg Jones said the recommendation is expected to go to the board this month.
The meeting was the second town hall held by FGCC regarding the Druid Hills project, called to update residents and give them another opportunity to ask questions and offer their comments. The first was in October.
Jones emphasized that no decision has been made to renovate or rebuild.
“There’s been no vote taken,” Jones said. “As a board, we decided we wanted to come to the community first before any votes are taken so we can hear your reaction.”
FGCC hired the architectural and engineering company AEI of Cookeville for $6,200 to assess the condition of the complex, which includes a golf pro shop, snack bar and small conference room.
The two-day assessment by mechanical, structural and electrical engineers concluded that repairs, improvements and remodeling would cost about $2.936 million.
Of that amount, AEI’s assessment identified $860,000 in needed work, some of it to comply with regulatory codes that have changed since the complex was built in 1972.
Jones displayed a list of other items that also would need attention but were not included in AEI’s assessment, such as the extent of roof work and moving structural support walls to meet new design requirements.
The total expense included general renovation in the amount of $2.076 million for a building the age and size of the 17,300-square-foot complex.
It does not include the cost of new furniture and equipment.
“When you take a look at the cost that we have identified, and then you add to it the things that we don’t know about and what those might cost … it does not seem like a prudent idea to go on ahead and renovate that building,” Jones said.
Replacing the complex with the same square footage of new construction would cost $4.325 million, according to the presentation.
But Jones said a new complex likely would be smaller.
According to the committee’s presentation, industry standards recommend that if the cost to remodel is more than half the cost to build then the decision should be to rebuild.
No estimate was given for the cost of demolishing existing structures. Jones said that figure is unknown.
A new clubhouse would have a pro shop, an office for the director of golf, a central point for receiving equipment and goods, a Central Tee Times office and, according to the presentation, a food-and-beverage operation “for golf at a minimum.”
Jones said there could be additions and revisions to those recommendations depending on needs that might be determined later.
It was the food and beverage reference that consumed most of the Q&A time, drawing criticism from several residents, including one who said the vision for a restaurant was “nothing much of any importance compared to golf.”
There were similar remarks from others. Some said they want a restaurant where residents can gather in a sense of “community” for events such as banquets with entertainment and dancing that Legends had offered.
Jones said a food and beverage committee that will soon be formed would consider what type of restaurant should be included in the new complex.
He said the board also will develop an overall F&B strategy, with community input, that will go beyond the Druid Hills project.
“There’s a difference in what we are planning on doing in Druid Hills and what the strategy will be for the whole community for food and beverage,” Jones said.
“So, just because you don’t see it necessarily here in Druid Hills right now does not mean it’s not going to be addressed in the food-and-beverage strategy.”
As with the first meeting, some members of the audience said the Community Club needs more than one restaurant, as other resorts have.
The only FGCC restaurant now is Stonehenge Grille, which offers casual dining and seats 85 people inside, with some additional seating outside.
The board closed Legends/Fireside in 2020 at the recommendation of an ad hoc committee that studied their viability the previous year amid frequent complaints of the inconsistent quality of food and service, as well as annual F&B losses well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Although the board maintained that FGCC restaurants were amenities to be subsidized by property owners’ dues, the losses were considered excessive.
With the closing of Legends/Fireside, a remodeled Stonehenge Grille began operating year-round, seven days a week, beginning in 2021.
It previously had closed during the golf off-season from November-March when Legends/Fireside was open.
One man noted at the forum that Stonehenge now is operating only five days a week. Jones indicated that the new F&B strategy would take into consideration the dining concerns residents have expressed.
“We know food and beverage is an issue here, and it needs to be addressed,” Jones said.
He said there will be more meetings with residents as planning continues.
In addition to attending the meetings, residents can offer their suggestions and ask questions by sending an email to druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc/.
Jones said he has replied to all emails.
