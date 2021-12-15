Fairfield Glade is a wonderful place to live all year round! Many of us choose to live here not only because we are a deed-restricted community with wonderful amenities; but we are also blessed with experiencing four seasons.
We look forward to a warm spring, hot summer, a cool and beautiful fall and a mild winter.
Pride in our community and the desire to maintain property values means that most of us are working on our properties and making repairs and improvements year-round.
Fall and winter are the seasons that many of us remove trees and shrubs and plan minor exterior renovations.
We must remember that we have policies that were created to enhance our property and neighborhoods, and they are in effect year-round.
So, before you invest in making changes to your property, you should remember that the Covenants and Restrictions, Article XII, relating to single family lots states.
“No construction, improvements, buildings, structures, landscaping or development of any kind whatsoever, shall be commenced, carried out on, constructed, altered, added to or maintained on any Single Family Lot unless and until plans and specifications and related data required by the Design Standards have been submitted to and approved in writing by the ACC ...”
Save yourself the stress and aggravation of a possible violation and contact the Architectural Control Office at 931-707-2149 or send an email to Accpsc@Fairfieldglade.cc before you make any improvements or alterations to your property.
A simple phone call or email will help you know if you can proceed with your plans or if you need ACC approval.
It is worth your time and effort to make this call.
