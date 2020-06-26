From the Property Standards Committee
Nobody likes tickets, especially speeding tickets. Parking “tickets” are an issue, too, here in Fairfield Glade. Our restrictions and policies are in place to keep property values at an optimum, and parking does matter.
Let us start with personal vehicles. Personal vehicles must be parked on a driveway or ACC approved parking pad. Vehicles cannot be parked on the lawn. That brings up a few questions-one which might be, “What if I have a party?” The Parking Policy states that short-term exceptions may be made. A call to the Architectural Control (AC) Office will resolve most issues, and they have answers or suggestions for most situations and questions.
Overnight parking of commercial vehicles, as well as boats, personal watercrafts, boat and utility trailers, is also prohibited. A detailed list of the exclusions is contained in the Parking Policy.
Members should also be aware that RVs and boats on trailers may not be parked overnight at your home, or on any Fairfield Glade common property. Again, short term exceptions may be approved. If you have visitors with RVs, there are local options available which provide RV storage:
Fairfield Glade RV and Boat Storage
102 Fairview Road
931-248-0710
Glade Store N Lock
5653 Peavine Road
931-484-0588
Franklin Place Storage
5429 Peavine Road
931-456-2665
Bean Pot Campground
23 Bean Pot Campground Loop
877-848-7958
Deer Run
3609 Peavine Road Firetower Road
931-484-3333
If you are unfamiliar with navigating the Fairfield Glade website, following are the directions for accessing the Parking Policy:
* Member Login - My Property - Property Policies - Parking Policy
The Fairfield Glade website should provide answers to most questions you might have, and it is where you can find a reminder that the AC staff may also assist with parking questions. If you have questions regarding Parking Policy, please call the AC office at 931-707-2149, or email: accpsc@fairfieldglade.cc
