On Friday Oct. 23, the Fairfield Glade Hiking Group will travel 100 miles to the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Kentucky to hike the 6.6 mile Blue Heron Loop Trail.
The trail features two of the Big South Fork’s best river gorge overlooks and when the trail passes through the Blue Heron visitor center, there is a coal mining exhibit.
From Devil’s Jump and Blue Heron Overlooks, hikers can see the park’s main river artery the Cumberland River.
Although the loop trail overall is not difficult, it is rated moderate plus due to the length, an elevation change of 450 feet, some wooden stairs, and a cave like passageway through sandstone rocks.
Pack water, snacks and a lunch to eat on the trail. Hiking boots and poles are recommended.
Anyone interested in hiking is welcome. Hikers will meet in the pavilion by the parking lot near the four-way stop sign at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7-7:15 a.m. with a prompt 7:30 a.m. departure.
This is an earlier time due to the long distance to the trailhead. For those who want to car pool, reimbursement fee for drivers is $6.
The estimated return time to Fairfield Glade is 4 p.m.
Hiking has risks and safety is a high priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at your own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition.
Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes. Please assess your level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike so that you can keep up with the group.
For more information, contact Bob Obohoski at 678-425-4339.
