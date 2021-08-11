The sixth annual Fairfield Glade Pickleball Classic attracted 160 players July 30-Aug. 1.
Every year the tournament draws more and more talented players, and this year was no exception.
Pickleball players from Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and other surrounding cities in Tennessee — and including other states like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin joined the courts at Fairfield Glade Racquet Center. It was an exceptional tournament and a great player experience.
Thank you to all who participated in this year’s event and to the spectators who came out to watch some talented pickleball players.
Congratulations to the 2021 Fairfield Glade Pickleball Classic medal winners in singles, doubles and mixed doubles — great talent, great playing — Just Dink It!
This year’s winners are:
Singles
Men’s 4.0+ — Peter Cabral, gold; Trent Dawson, silver; and Jeffrey Hamilton, bronze.
Men’s 3.5 — Bill Pressly, gold; Jeff Ribnik, silver; and Terry O’Neil, bronze.
Men’s 3.0 (55+) — Glenn Nabors, gold; Eric Duncan, silver; and Ernie Mathis, bronze.
Men’s 3.0 (8-54) — Blake Johnson, gold; Nicholas Johnson, silver; and Trey Howell, bronze.
Women’s 3.0 — Lori Bahr, gold; Teri Schnarr, silver; and Becky Hartema, bronze.
Doubles
Men’s 4.0+ (55+) — James Cannon and Norm Riek, gold; John Mark Stroud and Joseph McKinney, silver; and Richard Muth and Ross Caroland, bronze.
Men’s 4.0+ (8-54) — Dakota Underwood and Kingsley Chiu, gold; Charles Oddo and Matt Oddo, silver; and James Gibson and Ben Herron, bronze.
Men’s 3.5 (55+) — Ron Rands and Dean Fesperman, gold; Dale Schnarr and Rich Kipp, silver; and Mark Thurnau and Bill Pressly, bronze.
Men’s 3.5 (8-54) — Halim Akibou and Bernie Montes Poblete, gold; Trent Dawson and Chris Foley, silver; and Elijah Abel and Alex Rush, bronze.
Men’s 3.0 — Skip Oja and Alonzo Murray, gold; Jerry Ferguson and Wayne Jones, silver; and Ernie Mathis and Richard Karnes, bronze.
Women’s 4.0 — Betty Lindsey and Suzie Torres, gold; Emma Woody and Sami Anderson, silver; and Sandi Cannon and Sue Hietala, bronze.
Women’s 3.5 (55+) — Lori Bahr and Julai Hazzard, gold; Dani Davis and Jana Leach, silver; and Bonnie Ogle and Karen Thatcher, bronze.
Women’s 3.5 (8-54) — Marianne Stoll and Ada Suarez-Blash, gold; Amanda Baldwin and Metra Cunningham, silver; and Eliane Karnes and Millie Hamilton, bronze.
Women’s 3.0 — Kelly Oja and Laura Pister, gold; Becky Hartema and Mary Jo Braunschweiger, silver; and Pam Campbell and Martha Rogers, bronze.
Women’s 2.5 — Tausha Lay and Crystal Price, gold; and Susan Hunter and Pam Thomas, silver.
Mixed Doubles
Mixed 4.0+ (55+) — Carla Hatfield and Scott Armstrong, gold; Donna Cabral and Peter Cabral, silver; and Karen Thatcher and Lee Martin, bronze.
Mixed 4.0+ (8-54) — Emma Woody and Kingsley Chiu, gold; Ada Suarez-Bash and Michael Smits, silver; and Jackie Neeley and Jeffrey Hamilton, bronze.
Mixed 3.5 (55+) — Donna Anzalone and John Mark Stroud, gold; Julia Hazzard and Mark Thurnau, silver; and Lori Bahr and Ron Rands, bronze.
Mixed 3.5 (8-54) — Connie Adams and Mark Adams, gold; Connie Griffiths and Aaron Westrate, silver; and Millie Hamilton and Gray Hamilton, bronze.
Mixed 3.0 — Marianne Stoll and Laz Brown, gold; Kelly Oja and Skip Oja, silver; and Diane Dolan and Ernie Mathis, bronze.
The tournament would not have been possible without sponsors myAIRfeet.com, Advanced Termite & Pest Control, Borden Insurance Agency, Fairfield Glade Reality — Jeanene Doran, Farm Bureau Insurance — Gordon Atchley, Franklin Pickleball, Good Times, His & Hers Barber & Style, Jigsaw Health, Kirk Automotive, Mountaineer Reality LLC, PROLITE and Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics, as well as those who volunteered throughout the weekend.
