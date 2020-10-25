The Fairfield Glade Racquet Center held another successful pickleball tournament. This marks the fourth year of its Annual Pickleball Club Championship.
On Oct. 9, the 2020 tournament kicked off with singles play across various age and skill divisions for men and women.
On Oct. 10, men and women’s doubles took center court and Sunday, Oct. 11, mixed doubles play was in full force.
Typically, the Pickleball Club Championship is held outdoors on Fairfield Glade Racquet Center’s eight premier pickleball courts, however, remnants of Hurricane Delta brought rain for Saturday and Sunday moving the tournament indoors. Friday singles matches were successfully played outdoors.
No matter the location, matches among the various divisions were fun, skilled and intense. This tournament comes with prestige. The Club Champion in each division will have their name displayed on a plaque hanging on the pickleball fence near Court 1.
The 2020 Club champions and runners-up across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches include:
On Friday, the Men’s 3.0 singles champion was Nick Chambers, with runner up Eric Duncan.
Men’s 3.5 Singles winner was Fred Decaminada, with runner up Mark Cunningham. The Women’s 3.5 Singles champion was Metra Cunningham, with runner up Lori Bahr.
On Saturday, the Men’s 3.0 Doubles champions were Eric Duncan and Jeff Neeley, with runners-up Rich Kipp and Brian Wolski.
Men’s 3.5 Doubles champions were Ron Rands and Mark Thurneau, with runners-up Fred Decaminada and Mark Hines.
In Men’s 4.0 Doubles, Norm Reik and Scot Shanks took home the championship, with runners-up Chuck Black and Pete Segers.
Women’s 3.0 Doubles winners were Patty Beucher and Chris Black. Sophie Nahod and Sharron Robinson came in second.
Women’s 3.5 Doubles winners were Metra Cunningham and Gale Segers, followed by runners-up Sherrill Pigeon and Sheryl Vorst.
Women’s 4.0 Doubles champions were Donna Anzalone and Sandy Cannon, with runners-up Lori Bahr and Jackie Neeley.
75+ Doubles winners were Charles Chubb and Wayne Matthews, with runners-up Marilyne Bartos and Marty Wennermark.
On Sunday, the Mixed 3.0 Doubles winners were Chris Black and Nick Chambers, with runners-up Barbara and John Cherecwich.
Mixed 3.5 Doubles champions were Fred DeCaminda and Eliane Grohol, followed by Sheryl Vorst and Roger Molina.
Mixed 4.0 Doubles winners were Sandy Cannon and Ish Bagci, followed by Jackie Neely and Lee Midget.
Mixed 75+ Doubles winners were Marilyne Bartos and Wayne Matthews, followed by runners-up Sally Prather and Charles Chubb.
