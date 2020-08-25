Fairfield Glade Racquet Center’s annual Pickleball Classic Aug. 14-16, drew a record number of tournament players. This year, 150 registrants came to compete across the state of Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, Florida and Virginia.
The tournament drew some talented players. Winners by category and age are:
•Men’s Singles 19+, Gold, Jr. Robinson; Silver, Nima Hayati; and Bronze, Dan Morelli
•Men’s Singles 50+, Gold, David Sexton; Silver,, Bill Riddle; and Bronze, Eric Duncan
•Men’s Singles 60+, Gold, Greg Coley; Silver, Norm Riek; and Bronze, Tommy Boone
•Men’s Singles 70+, Gold, Bruce Horn; Silver, Clark Harder; and Bronze, Dave Southall
•Women’s Singles 19+, Gold, Lori Bahr and Silver, Susan Lovett
•Women’s Singles 60+, Gold, Debbie Stafford; Silver, Betty Lindsey; and Bronze, Barb Harder
•Men’s 3.0 Doubles, Gold, Alexander Allweil/ Sam Vallecillo; Silver, Luy Alty/Terry Carr; and Bronze, Ron Williams/Royce Williams
•Men’s Doubles 19+, Gold, Jr Robinson/Tanner Wilhoit; Silver, Bryan Hogan/Fernando Merchereffe; and Bronze, Dakota Underwood/Jeremy Hall
•Men’s Doubles 50+, Gold, Jeffrey Miller/Chris Walker; Silver, Greg Coley/Scott Armstrong; and Bronze, Dean Fesperman/Ron Rands
•Men’s Doubles 60+, Gold, Norm Riek/Paul Slay; Silver, Mike Karlsted/Chris Patterson; and Bronze, Tim Connor/Don Rohrer
•Men’s Doubles 70+, Gold, Thomas Gifford/Elliot Kornreich; Silver, Leon Candella/John Lifsey; and Bronze, Robert Eibling/Bruce Horn
•Women’s 3.0 Doubles, Gold, Shari Haller/Deb Hulsey; Silver, Chris Black/Patti Beucher; and Bronze, Barb Cherecwich/Dine Dolan
•Women’s Doubles 19+, Gold, Christine Peak/Kitty Cheak; Silver, Jackie Neely/Carla Hatfield; and Bronze, Connie Adams/Addie Adams
•Women’s Doubles 60+, Gold, Bonnie Ogle/Karen Thatcher; Silver, Betty Lindsey/Susie Torres; and Bronze, Debbie Stafford/Barb Harder
•Mixed 3.0 Doubles, Gold, Chris Black/Dean Fesperman; Silver, Jeri Hoelscher/Rick Hoelscher; and Bronze, Sophie Nahod/Steve Crane
•Mixed Doubles 19+, Gold, Addie Adams/Peyton Mitchell; Silver, Lauren Mathews/Vince Brown; and Bronze, Misti Hall/Jeremy Hall
•Mixed Doubles 50+, Gold, Debbie Miller/Jeffrey Miller; Silver, Tracy Watson/Rod Ryan; and Bronze, Lori Bahr/Ron Rands
•Mixed Doubles 60+, Gold, Karen Thatcher/Tim Connor; Silver, Betty Lindsey/Chuck Black; and Bronze, Jane Slay/Don Rohrer
•Mixed Doubles 70+, Gold, Angie Allen/Dave Brigham; Silver, Sheryl Vorst/Elliot Kornreich; and Bronze, Lynette Ringel/Mike Hitchcox
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.