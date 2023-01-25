The Center for Lifelong Learning is working hard to build their course offerings and will open registration for the spring 2023 semester on Feb. 20.
All residents of Cumberland County are welcome to join.
Annual memberships are $40. Members are welcome to register and partake of the classes they would most enjoy.
Most classes are offered free, while others may require a materials fee.
Instructors are Cumberland County residents from a myriad of professional and expert backgrounds sharing their love of learning and their subjects of interest.
This makes Center courses especially unique, with a wide variety of topics covered, from history and languages to computers and hobbies.
The spring semester course lineup includes a wide array of classes and presentations.
Art and culture
• Rock painting for adults
• Crochet for beginners
• It Takes a Team at Cumberland County Playhouse
Computers and devices
• iPhone photography
• Basic iPhone for the new smart phone user
Culinary
• Let’s get cooking with an Instant Pot and air fryer
For history
• The struggle to create the Great Smokey Mountains National Park and the park today
• The Oak Ridge Manhattan Project story
• Discussion about World War II prisoner-of-war camps in the U.S.
Life experience and skills
• An overview of the Roane State Maker Space
• Upper Cumberland Development District programs for seniors
• Conrad Facility Tours
• Fact or fiction about senior drivers
• Traveling to unique destinations on your bucket list
Medicine and health
• Drug dependency and senior health
• What is it like to participate in a clinical trial
• Don’t shoot the messenger (mRNA, that is)
• Proton therapy and its application in cancer care
Outdoor adventures
• Crossville deserves a greenway
Science and technology
• Understanding challenges to agricultural environment
Miscellaneous
• Act now to protect your home from fire
• Show us your up-cycle talent
The spring semester course run March 6-April 14.
Students who have registered for classes but cannot attend are asked to log in to their CLL account to cancel their registration.
The Center for Lifelong Learning is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization in which everyone from organizers to instructors generously give their time to fulfill the purpose of enriching the lives of adults, especially seniors, through continuous learning.
Email centerforlifelonglearning2020@gmail.com to volunteer to teach or share an idea for a class.
Visit www.roanestate.edu/CLL to view the course catalog, sign up for emails, join the Center for Lifelong Learning, and register for classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.