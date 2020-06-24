Ever been tempted to try painting with watercolor, but weren’t sure what type of paint, brushes, or paper to use, or how to go about creating a work of art in this lovely medium?
Vera Bogle will offer Watercolor 101 for Beginners from 1-4 p.m. July 17 at the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Plateau Creative Art Center.
This class is designed for students who want to explore the medium of watercolor for the very first time, no experience required.
Participants will be taught the characteristics of watercolors paints, watercolor paper, and the supplies needed to begin the exciting journey into watercolor.
Students will participate in painting demos while being taught the skills needed to complete a 5-by-7-inch still-life watercolor painting. In addition, Bogle will provide at home exercises to improve their painting skills.
Bogle is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a self-taught artist from all over. She is passionate about color and loves to push the boundaries of traditional watercolor mediums.
No supplies are required; the instructor will provide all of the materials (paper, paints and brushes) for the class demos.
Class fee is $30 for Art Guild members and $35 for non-members, with an additional $5 fee payable to the instructor on the first day of class. Class minimum is four students; maximum is six students.
To register, call the Arts Center at 931-707-7249 or go to the host desk at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, anytime between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
