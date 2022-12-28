Eight members of Pleasant Hill Community, United Church of Christ, and Uplands Village traveled to Biloxi, MS, to volunteer at Back Bay Mission Nov. 13-19.
Back Bay Mission is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a mission of strengthening neighborhoods, seeking justice, and transforming lives as they serve those who are unhoused or with little income.
Mission team members volunteered for Home Rehabilitation, the Micah Day Center, the Client Choice Food Pantry, and Loaves and Fishes, a partnership where guests are served a hot noon meal in the parking lot each day and receive a bag supper for people to take with them.
Each day began with an hour meeting with staff working in one of the mission areas describing their work and challenges.
“We were all so impressed with the respect, compassion, commitment, and expertise each one of the staff brought to their jobs,” said Barbara Smith, Mission Team member.
Mission Team members Phil Nevius, Scott Martin and Hugh Thomforde worked in the housing rehab, transforming a grandmother’s home with paint, new flooring, plumbing, and wiring a ceiling fan.
Kofi Adzaku, Mary Ruth, Sue Peeples and Barbara Smith helped with cleaning, painting, and chiseling away termite damaged wood in a door frame.
Previous volunteers and staff had totally rebuilt termite infested floors in part of the home.
Mission Team members volunteered at the Micah Day Center, a drop-in space that provides coffee, snacks, a clothes closet, case work, showers, laundry, computer and internet access, heating or cooling as appropriate, and, most of all, friends and community.
Volunteering included supervising the shower schedule and keeping the shower areas clean and a chance to meet and have conversation with the guests and staff.
Donations to the food pantry were generous. Team members unpacked food, arranging it on the shelves or storing for future use.
Those who are served by the food pantry come in one at a time and are able to select the food that they need and want from the shelves. Turkeys and other meat were available from the freezer in addition to boxed and canned staples.
Team members added fresh fruit.
“I had the opportunity to serve one woman who was so overwhelmed, relieved, and appreciative of the food for her family that she was moved to tears and hugs,” said Vickie Nevius, team member.
Volunteering with Loaves and Fishes involved preparing 50 to 100 take-home meals and serving food to all the guests.
“I was moved by the pervasive atmosphere of kindness among the guests and between guests and staff,” said Vivian Adzaku. “There was no condescension, no judgment. You can be helped to understand and be hopeful.”
“We went to help, and we were helped,” Sue Peeples, team co-coordinator, said.
Mary Ruth, mission team co-coordinator, summarized for the entire team, “As a volunteer you give a lot, and receive a lot.”
Pleasant Hill Community Church is an open and affirming, whole earth, global mission, and just peace congregation of the United Church of Christ. The church is at 67 Church Drive in Pleasant Hill. The public is welcome to attend.
Contact 931-277-3193 or phcchurchoffice@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.