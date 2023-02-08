Stonehenge Golf Club Head Golf Professional Jeremy Jones was named 2022 Merchandiser of the Year for Professional Golfers’ Association Tennessee Section.
Jones has been a head golf pro at Fairfield Glade for about 18 years.
“Jeremy is a very accomplished golf professional and has won numerous awards from our Knoxville Chapter of the PGA,” Fairfield Glade Director of Golf Jeff Houston said. “This is his first Tennessee Section award, and [he] is extremely deserving of the Merchandiser of the Year Award.”
In 2018, Jones was selected Golf Professional of the Year for the Knoxville Chapter of the Tennessee Section PGA.
Tennessee Section PGA is comprised of five chapters; West Tennessee Chapter, Middle Tennessee Chapter, Chattanooga Chapter, Tri-Cities Chapter, and Knoxville Chapter. Cumberland County is a part of the Knoxville Chapter.
Jones was first selected for the Merchandiser of the Year Award- Public/Resort for the Knoxville Chapter before competing as a finalist and being chosen as the Tennessee Section PGA awardee amongst the other chapter winners.
Only one in each category represents the award at the state level.
According to PGA Tennessee Section, the award was established in 1981.
The PGA Merchandiser of the Year Award recognizes superior skills as merchandisers in golf promotions and is presented to an individual who has demonstrated their ability to create a successful merchandise plan, merchandising performance, merchandising philosophy, inventory mix, staff training, shop operations development, and effective use of specialized merchandising techniques, including displays, presentations and advertising campaigns.
“This award looks at all facets of a merchandiser, from ordering to displays and all the way to the sell-through of your products,” Houston continued. “Innovation is key in that you are always trying different ways to display your products and staying up with the current trends.
“Jeremy is truly a great merchandiser and golf professional.”
