Superman Wrinkles is a sweet boy who keeps getting passed over due to hair loss caused by hypothyroidism, a treatable condition.
The missing fur may never grow back, but Wrinkles is so happy and full of love he doesn’t mind. He needs to be neutered.
Call 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov for more about Wrinkles and other adoptable pets. The Cumberland County Animal Shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
