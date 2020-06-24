Winnie, a beautiful girl and the only female in a litter of kittens, has already been spayed and received a rabies vaccine, thanks to the HART cat rescue group.
A 13-week-old tortoiseshell, she stands out from the crowd with her markings and personality and is is available to go home the same day she is adopted.
Call the Cumberland County Animal Shelter at 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov for more about Winnie and other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
