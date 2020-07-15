Scout, a darling older guy whose owner surrendered him, is black with a gray chin. A 7-year-old Lab mix, he still needs to be neutered.
For those who cherish doggies who are out of the puppy stage, Scout may be the blessing you have been looking for!
Contact the Cumberland County Animal Shelter at 931-484-8525 or animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment to see Scout, or for more about him and other adoptable pets.
The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.