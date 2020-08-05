Julius, a sweet gray feline who loves to be carried and cuddled, would be ideal in a quiet home without younger children or dogs. He's 6 or 7 years old and has been neutered.
Contact the Cumberland County Animal Shelter 931-484-8525 or animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment to see Julius, or for more about him and other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.