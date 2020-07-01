Joyce, a 3-year-old silver bullie mix, as sweet as pie. She has been with the shelter for far too long, and has been viewed more than 1,000 times on PetFinder — yet here she is, waiting patiently for her loving home.
Contact the Cumberland County Animal Shelter at 931-484-8525 or email animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment to see Joyce, or for more about her and other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.